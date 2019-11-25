Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on risk assessment solution. This success story highlights how Infiniti's risk assessment solution helped a company in the handheld devices market to gauge operational risks in advance and take strategic approaches to tackle them.

The rising demand for IoT-based rugged handheld devices is expected to accelerate the growth of the handheld devices market over the coming years. However, the handheld devices market is not completely free of risks. As such, companies in the handheld devices market must identify risks in advance and take proactive approaches to tackle them. By leveraging risk assessment solution, businesses can gain actionable visibility into different types of risk in the industry and determine appropriate strategies to minimize them.

The business challenge: The client is a handheld device manufacturer and supplier based out of the UK. The client's unstructured approach to risk management resulted in huge losses for the company. The rising operational risks even impacted the company's supply chain processes. The client, therefore, wanted to devise a sound risk management framework to identify and address industry risks before they impact the company's business operations. They approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering risk assessment solution.

Infiniti's risk assessment solution comprised of:

A market research engagement to gather comprehensive insights into the market needs and demands

A market risk analysis solution to identify the risks impacting the business operations of companies in the handheld devices market

A market intelligence study to prioritize the market risks based on their severity

The business impact of the engagement for the handheld devices market client:

Implemented a robust risk management strategy

Gathered insights into the potential market risks

Enhanced operational efficiency and achieved huge savings

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

