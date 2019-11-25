ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers nominates Roeland Tjebbes as Executive Board member

Lochem, 25 November 2019

ForFarmers nominates Roeland Tjebbes as Executive Board member

The supervisory board of ForFarmers N.V. ('ForFarmers') nominates Roeland Tjebbes as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the annual general shareholders meeting ('AGM') on 24 April 2020. Upon his appointment, Mr Tjebbes will hold the position of Chief Financial Officer ('CFO'). The appointment is for a period of four years, ending at the end of the annual AGM of 2024.



The proposed appointment of Roeland Tjebbes relates to the fact that Arnout Traas, current CFO of ForFarmers, has decided not to be eligible for reappointment at the end of the AGM of 2020, as was announced earlier. Roeland Tjebbes will already join ForFarmers on 1 March 2020 and become part of the Executive Committee.





Since October 2015, Roeland Tjebbes (50) has been CFO at Hoogwegt Group (international trade of dairy products). In addition, as of May 2018 he has been a member of the supervisory board of Royal Koopmans.



Mr Tjebbes has a degree in business economics from the University of Maastricht and also attained a postgraduate degree as chartered accountant from Tilburg University.



Roeland Tjebbes started his career as accountant at BDO Accountants. After a few years he left the accountancy and started on a career in various companies in financial management positions. He attained broad experience in the food and the feed sector at companies including Perfetti Van Melle, Nutreco and Vion.



The supervisory board is nominating Roeland Tjebbes because of his vast knowledge of and experience in (corporate) finance, risk management and financial reporting processes. Specifically his background at Nutreco and his experience with respect to managing the sourcing of raw materials is of great value. The Supervisory Board is of the opinion that he fits very well in both the Executive Board team and the Executive Committee team. The key elements of the contract of Mr Tjebbes will be made available on ForFarmers' corporate website prior to the notice calling the AGM of 2020.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

