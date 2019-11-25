Galapagos NV: Galapagos increases share capital through warrant exercises

Mechelen, Belgium; 25 November 2019, 22.01 CET; regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announces a share capital increase arising from warrant exercises.



Galapagos issued 95,180 new ordinary shares on 25 November 2019, for a total capital increase (including issuance premium) of €2,686,830.25.



Pursuant to the warrant exercise program of Galapagos' executive committee, executive committee members automatically are committed to exercise a minimum number of warrants, subject to certain conditions. In accordance with the rules of this program, CEO Onno van de Stolpe exercised 15,000 warrants. Two other executive committee members exercised an aggregate number of 20,000 warrants.

In accordance with Belgian transparency legislation1, Galapagos notes that its total share capital currently amounts to €349,789,183.32, the total number of securities conferring voting rights is 64,666,802, which is also the total number of voting rights (the "denominator"), and all securities conferring voting rights and all voting rights are of the same category. The total number of rights (warrants) to subscribe to not yet issued securities conferring voting rights consists of (i) 5,541,117 warrants under several outstanding employee warrant plans, which equals 5,541,117 voting rights that may result from the exercise of those warrants, and (ii) two warrants issued to Gilead Therapeutics to subscribe for a maximum number of shares that is sufficient to bring the shareholding of Gilead and its affiliates to 25.1% and 29.9%, respectively, of the actually issued and outstanding shares after the exercise of the relevant warrant. Galapagos does not have any convertible bonds or shares without voting rights outstanding.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market









