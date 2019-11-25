The portal provides important services to citizens and related government entities, including updating jobseekers' data, applying for training opportunities, submitting complaints and inquiries, requesting an appointment with the Authority, and the possibility of communication between entities and jobseekers. The system electronic integration with the relevant parties provides benefits in terms of preventing duplication of data, reducing the effort and time to enter data in each government entity, focus on the skills of data analysis and ensure obtaining correct high-accuracy data from the government entity responsible for it. The portal is currently integrated with a number of government entities including the Royal Oman Police, Ministry of Civil Service, Ministry of Manpower, Ministry of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Social Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Public Authority for Social Insurance and Al Raffd Fund.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...