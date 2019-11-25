A Bill to set up unified financial regulator in the International Financial Services Centres, currently one functional at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City in Gujarat, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. As of now, banking, capital markets and insurance sectors in the IFSC are regulated by multiple regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, and the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India. The International Financial Services Centres Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the IFSCs in India will be established.

