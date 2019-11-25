Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC) ("Elastic"), the company behind Elasticsearch and the Elastic Stack, announced that Shay Banon, Elastic's founder and chief executive officer, will present at the Barclays Global Technology, Media and Telecommunications Conference in San Francisco, California on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. PT/ 1:30 p.m. ET/ 7:30 p.m CET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Elastic investor relations website at ir.elastic.co. We invite our investors and community of users to join the webcast. The replay of the webcast will be available for two months.

About Elastic

Elastic is a search company. As the creators of the Elastic Stack (Elasticsearch, Kibana, Beats, and Logstash), Elastic builds self-managed and SaaS offerings that make data usable in real time and at scale for use cases like application search, site search, enterprise search, logging, APM, metrics, security, business analytics, and many more.

