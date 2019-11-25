At the heart of the conflict was National Grid's decision in May to impose a moratorium on signing up new gas customers in downstate New York and refusal to reconnect service to more than 1,100 pre-existing clients. National Grid agreed to settle after Cuomo sent a letter on Nov. 12, threatening to revoke the utility's certificate to operate its gas franchise in downstate New York for allegedly failing to provide "adequate and reliable service" as required by state law. National Grid, whose stock was up about 1.3% on Monday, was not the only New York City gas company to impose a moratorium on signing up new gas customers.

