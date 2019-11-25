Komet Resources Inc.: Komet announces resignation of a Director

MONTREAL, Nov. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Les Ressources Komet Inc. (« Komet » or the « Company »; TSX V: KMT) announces that Mr. André Gagné has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company. This is the result of the Company's decision to sell its assets in West Africa and henceforth focus its exploration efforts in Eastern Canada. Mr. Gagné will remain special consultant to the Company until all sales of African assets are closed. The Board of Komet would like to thank Mr. Gagné for his contributions to the Company during his tenure as President and Director.



Komet is also pleased to announce that it has recently completed the acquisition of a base metal property in Quebec and is presently working to close a second base metal transaction. Details of these acquisitions will be announced in the new year.

For further information :

Robert Wares, interim president 514-940-0670 ext. 111 / r.wares@kometgold.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

