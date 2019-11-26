

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc. has recalled about 172,692 pounds of chicken fried rice products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically pieces of plastic.



The not-ready-to-eat, frozen chicken fried rice items were produced from July 9, 2019 to July 11, 2019 with various packaging and best by dates.



The recalled products were shipped to retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey and Texas. The problem was discovered after the firm received consumer complaints.



There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.



