Turkish Leading Real Estate Company Antalya Homes, Started to Render Services in Chinese

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Antalya Homes Real Estate Inc., the leading real estate company in Turkey, created dedicated groups for Chinese investors and started to render services in Chinese. Turkey is one step ahead of countries like Portugal, Spain, and Greece that offer the opportunity of free movement in Europe to foreign investors. Turkey is stealing the spotlight by both providing citizenship in exchange for investment for 250 thousand USD and offering the chance to travel to 121 countries without a visa. Attracting the citizens of China, Turkey has recorded a 110% increase in the number of Chinese investors who purchased housing in Turkey in the last three years.

Free support from native Chinese speakers

Expressing his gratitude about the Chinese citizens' interest in Turkey, Bayram Tekçe, Chairman of Antalya Homes Real Estate Inc., said: "We provide support to those who want to make an investment in Turkey with a Chinese speaking team of experts. We offer real estate opportunities in 6 metropolitans of Turkey, under the brands of Istanbul Homes, Antalya Homes, Trabzon Homes, and Bursa Homes. Recently, we have opened a dedicated office in the Anatolian side in addition to the one on the European side of Istanbul, thus providing support all across Istanbul. Besides, we do not charge our customers for the services we offer before and after the sale. We stand by our customers until the completion of the citizenship process, providing all services and support."

Touching upon the myriad of advantages introduced by the new visa policy and the increasing interest of the citizens of China, Bayram Tekçe, said: "So far, we helped more than 3 thousand foreigners from 84 countries invest in Turkey, and hundreds of people acquire Turkish citizenship with this new program. We can say that what particularly places Turkey to the forefront is that it is not required to declare income or assets in the citizenship application. The opportunity of citizenship is also offered to the spouses and children under the age of 18 of foreigners who purchase a total of 250 thousand USD of real estate. Besides, living in Turkey after getting a residence permit is not required."

New flights from China to Turkey

According to TurkStat data, the number of Chinese tourists visiting Turkey has reached 500 thousand annually in the last decade, with an increase of over 550%. Bayram Tekce indicated that the progressively rising interest of Chinese citizens gave them the motivation to create exclusive native speaker team. He also added that this increase also brought airlines into action. Lately, Turkish Airlines obtained flight permits for Istanbul-Xian, considered the beginning of the Silk Road. China Southern Airlines is getting prepared to arrive at Istanbul Airport in 2020 with Airbus 380, the largest airliner in the World.

