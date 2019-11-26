



TOKYO, Nov 26, 2019 - (JCN Newswire) - MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) has announced that its marketing and sales subsidiary in Indonesia, Mitsubishi Motors Krama Yudha Sales Indonesia (MMKSI), has earned two major honors by being ranked No.1 in J.D. Power 2019 Indonesia Customer Service Index (CSI) Study and Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study. It was the second consecutive year that MMKSI earned the top ranking in the CSI, and its first time topping the SSI since 2017.In addition to these honors, MMC also earned recognition for its continued improvements in vehicle development and quality by earning the top spot in two segments of J.D. Power 2019 Indonesia Initial Quality Study (IQS(1)), with MMC flagship models Pajero Sport (SUV segment) and Xpander (entry MPV segment).The J.D. Power 2019 Indonesia Customer Service Index (Mass Market) Study measures how satisfied new vehicle buyers are with their sales service and vehicle delivery process, based on responses from 2,786 owners who purchased their new vehicles between February 2016 and June 2018 and experienced authorized dealer's services between February 2018 and June 2019. The study uses an index with a maximum of 1,000 points to quantify performance in five factors: service quality, service initiation, vehicle pick-up, service advisory, and service facilities. In this year's study, MMKSI earned 819 points.The J.D. Power 2019 Indonesia Sales Satisfaction Index (Mass Market) Study is based on responses from 2,304 owners who purchased their vehicle between June 2018 and June 2019. The study uses an index with a maximum of 1,000 points to quantify performance in five factors: sales consultant, dealer facility, delivery process, price, and paperwork completion. In this year's study, MMKSI earned 835 points.MMKSI has launched campaigns to support customers who drive long distances returning home over holiday breaks, and implemented several other initiatives to promote customer satisfaction; it held workshops for customers to learn more about MMC products, opened more customer-friendly showrooms where embody its MMC's brand with new Corporate Identity and Visual Identity, and established more partnerships with sales financing companies."Thanks to the support we have received from government, stakeholders, and all of our customers, we will soon reach our milestone 50th year in business in Indonesia, which is one of our highest priority markets," said Yoichiro Yatabe, MMC Senior Vice President for the ASEAN region. "I am very pleased that many efforts to improve our services, sales, and product quality in order to satisfy customers at all points of contact have been recognized by our customers and earned top honors in these studies."MMC will continue striving toward higher customer satisfaction in its services, sales activities, and vehicle development while contributing to regional economic development.(1) This initial quality study in Indonesia measures the total number of problems experienced by purchasers of new vehicles.About MITSUBISHI MOTORSMitsubishi Motors Corporation is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has a competitive edge in SUVs and pickup trucks, electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles. The company launched the i-MiEV -- the first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, which was followed by the OUTLANDER PHEV in 2013 -- a plug-in hybrid market leader in Japan and Europe. Mitsubishi Motors has 30,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan, Thailand, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Russia. Models, such as the PAJERO SPORT/MONTERO SPORT, TRITON/L200, OUTLANDER, ASX/OUTLANDER SPORT/RVR and XPANDER play a major role in achieving its growth. The global sales volume in fiscal year 2018 was 1,244,000 units, and the net sales of Mitsubishi Motors for the fiscal year 2018 was 2.51 trillion yen. Mitsubishi Motors is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.