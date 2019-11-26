AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B (500U) AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B: Net Asset Value(s) 26-Nov-2019 / 04:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P 500 - B DEALING DATE: 25/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 57.1269 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 39300864 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 31487 EQS News ID: 921557 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2019 22:16 ET (03:16 GMT)