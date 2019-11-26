

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's Corp. (MCD) agreed to pay $26 million to settle a years-long lawsuit with California employees who have accused the company of failing to properly pay them for their work and expenses.



McDonald's employees sued the company in 2013 for labor violations, including using a timekeeping system that prevented workers from qualifying for overtime pay. The class-action lawsuit included tens of thousands of McDonald's cooks and cashiers in corporate-run stores across California.



The lawsuit also said the company denied workers timely breaks.



As part of the settlement, McDonald's denied any wrongdoing. The company said it was 'deeply committed to the fair treatment of all of our employees.'



'While we continue to believe our employment practices comply with the California Labor Code, we have decided to resolve this lawsuit filed back in early 2013,' the company said.



The company also said it continues to roll out additional trainings and resources across corporate-owned restaurants to promote continued compliance with all wage and hour laws.



