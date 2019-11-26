EQS-News / 26/11/2019 / 12:20 UTC+8 *TCL Electronics' Shipment Grows Significantly in Overseas Markets and Remains Global No. 2 in 2019Q1-Q3* Recently, according to Sigmaintell, the shipment of Samsung, TCL and LG remained the top three in the global top ten TV companies in the first three quarters of 2019. Among them, TCL's market share increased by 1.1 percentage points year-on-year to 13.2%, ranking No.2 in the global market. It is the highest growth rate among the top three global TV brands, showing a strong uptrend for TCL in the global market. From another perspective, the market share of LG, third-ranked in the global market, shrank by 0.5 percentage points year-on-year; Samsung, the world's No.1, its market share growth almost stagnated in the first three quarters. Meanwhile, during the period, the concentration of CR3 increased by 0.7 percentage points to 40.4%, compared with 39.7% in the same period of 2018. Therefore, it indicates that TCL accounts for most of the uptrend in the global TV market, while the market shares of both Samsung and LG are decreasing. According to the latest financial statement of TCL Electronics, its overseas markets performance has become an important driving engine for the company's business development. Thanks to the continuous enhancement of the comprehensive competitiveness of its overseas markets, TCL Electronics has generated fruitful results in the first half of the year. The TV sales volume of TCL Electronics hit a new high by achieving 15.53 million sets, up by 17.9% year-on-year with its market share ranked No.2 in the global market. During the period, the sales volume of TCL brand TVs reached 7.07 million sets in overseas markets, up by 49.8% year-on-year. In addition, operating performance of its overseas markets even surged by 132.1% year-on-year. In conclusion, TCL Electronics keeps strong development in Q3. The company's market share not only continuously increases in the global market, but also outperforms other competitors. TCL brand TVs sold in the US for the first three quarters of 2019 increased by 3.3 percentage points year-on-year in market share and remained top 2. In European market, Spain, Italy, France and Germany significantly increased by 247%, 236%, 108% and 101% respectively. In emerging markets, sales volume of TCL brand TVs in the first three quarters grew by 36.5% year-on-year, while the growth rate in the third quarter even achieved more than 50% year-on-year. India, Argentina, Australia, Indonesia, Brazil and Russia are fast-growing markets with sales volume rising by 191%, 99%, 69%, 55%, 47% and 34%, respectively. Brazilian and Indian markets performed extraordinarily well where the company ranked top five in terms of TV sales volume. In Australia, the company's market share for the first time jumped to No.1 in the third quarter. It is expected that TCL Electronics' global expansion will further boost up its overall business performance. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=DMSDYSCRWP [1] Document title: TCL Electronics' Shipment Grows Significantly in Overseas Markets and Remains Global No. 2 in 2019Q1-Q3 26/11/2019 Dissemination of a Marketing Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=9b3faabb6f6db94fe70dc81c235aac92&application_id=921559&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2019 23:20 ET (04:20 GMT)