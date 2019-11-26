

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kentucky Fried Chicken or KFC unveiled limited-edition holiday buckets and fried chicken-inspired gift giveaway as it enters the holiday season.



From Tuesday, the fast food giant started offering original holiday buckets for Original Recipe (and Extra Crispy) fried chicken, in restaurants nationwide. Select KFC bucket meals purchased at customers' local KFC or online will be served in a collectible holiday bucket featuring artwork designed by children's book author Nicholas John Frith. The artwork depicts a picturesque Kentucky Fried holiday setting, and a portrait of Colonel Santa Sanders.



KFC, a Yum! Brands' subsidiary, said, 'From decorating the tree to wrapping up the perfect presents, the new nostalgic bucket design captures the special holiday moments that Colonel Sanders himself cherished during the most wonderful time of the year.'



The customers can also enter KFC's SecretSanders contest to win one of 11 original KFC gifts in the holiday bucket illustration. For this, one needs to snap a photo of their favorite item and post it to Instagram with the hashtags SecretSanders and Entry. According to the company, the 11 different gift options are in honor of its famous secret recipe of 11 herbs and spices. The contest closes on December 22 at 11:59 p.m. EST and all gifts will be shipped by December 23.



KFC noted that while the holiday bucket has been part of its history starting in the 1970s, an original illustration to the bucket design has been introduced for the first time.



Decorating the packages during festival seasons have been a tradition followed by major fast-food and beverages companies worldwide. Coffee retail giant Starbucks recently started offering new 6-pack reusable hot cups in trendy ombre shades of red and pink and new 5-pack of reusable cold cups to celebrate the start of holiday season.



Starbucks also offers a free limited-edition reusable red cup to customers who order a holiday beverage at select stores in the United States and Canada. In September, Starbucks had introduced glittering cold cups, bright statement tumblers, shimmering water bottles and festive Starbucks Cards for 2019 holiday season.



