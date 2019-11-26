

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's retail sales continued to expand in October, flash data from Statistics Finland showed Tuesday.



Retail turnover increased at a pace of 3.5 percent year-on-year in October after rising 3 percent in September.



At the same time, retail trade volume advanced 2.5 percent from the same period last year.



In daily consumer goods trade, turnover increased 3.2 percent in October and the sales volume, in turn, gained 1.6 percent from the corresponding period of the previous year.



Revised data for October is due on December 12.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX