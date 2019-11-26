For a fifth consecutive year, Iron Deficiency Day aims to inform about the impact and symptoms of iron deficiency

Iron Deficiency Day 2019 encourages people to ' take iron seriously'

Supported by the European Kidney Health Alliance, The Heart Failure Policy Network and the Anaemia Community focused on the impact of iron deficiency on women's health, chronic heart failure and kidney disease

Regulatory News:

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005728/en/

Iron Deficiency Day is an international event whichraises awareness of the serious impact of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia.1

Since its launch in 2015, Iron Deficiency Day has aimed to educate people globally about the importance of iron for the body and what can happen if iron levels are not properly managed. It encourages people to become better informed and take control over their health.

Iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia is estimated to affect one in three people worldwide2, yet despite the serious consequences and high prevalence of iron deficiency,3 it is still an under-recognised condition.

Stefan Schulze, President of the Executive Committee and COO from Vifor Pharma said: "At Vifor Pharma we strive to help patients around the world lead better and healthier lives. We are very proud that we are able to join forces with The Heart Failure Policy Network, European Kidney Health Alliance and the Anaemia Community to raise global awareness of the serious health problems associated with iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia."

Iron deficiency, with and without anaemia, can be debilitating and exacerbate underlying chronic diseases, leading to increased morbidity and mortality.4 The symptoms of iron deficiency can manifest in different ways; they are hard to determine and can be associated with a number of other health conditions4,5, but common symptoms include:

Fatigue

Pale skin

Brittle nails

Inability to concentrate

Iron Deficiency Day 2019 has a particular focus on the importance of iron deficiency in women's health, and the connection between iron deficiency and chronic heart failure.

Ed Harding of the European Heart Failure Policy Network said: "Iron deficiency in conditions such as heart failure is a very serious problem; in Europe 50% of CHF Patients have some form of iron deficiency6. Iron Deficiency Day has an important role in raising awareness of these conditions and helping people to understand their symptoms, seek a proper diagnosis, and ultimately receive the correct treatment."

For more information visit the Iron Deficiency Day website atwww.IronDeficiencyDay.comand follow on Instagram and on Twitter, using the hashtags IDDay2019 TakeIronSeriously IronDeficiency IronMatters.

Vifor Pharma Group is a global pharmaceuticals company headquartered in Switzerland. It aims to become the global leader in iron deficiency, nephrology and cardio-renal therapies. The company is the partner of choice for pharmaceuticals and innovative patient-focused solutions. Vifor Pharma Group strives to help patients around the world with severe and chronic diseases lead better, healthier lives. The company develops, manufactures and markets pharmaceutical products for precision patient care. Vifor Pharma Group holds a leading position in all its core business activities and consists of the following companies: Vifor Pharma; Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (a joint company with Fresenius Medical Care); Relypsa; and OM Pharma. Vifor Pharma Group is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX Swiss Exchange, VIFN, ISIN: CH0364749348).

For more information, please visit viforpharma.com.

Notes to Editors

www.IronDeficiencyDay.com

The site features all the campaign materials including the symptom cartoon characters, Symptom Checker which will use animations to explain the most common effects of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anaemia in order to educate people in recognising the condition and seek help. In addition patient testimonials and links to social media are also available.

As well as in English, the Iron Deficiency Day website is available in German, French, Spanish, Greek, Romanian, Russian, Arabic, Portuguese, and Italian.

About iron deficiency

Although iron deficiency can affect anyone, it is most prevalent in premenopausal women, pregnant woman and children under five.7 Left untreated, it can develop into iron deficiency anaemia. The effects of iron deficiency differ from person to person, but can be linked to an overall decline in general health and well-being.8 Even without anaemia, iron deficiency can be debilitating, exacerbate an underlying chronic disease and lead to increased morbidity and mortality.4 Common symptoms include fatigue,5, 9, 10 pale skin,5 brittle nails,5, 11 craving non-food items such as dirt, clay and ice, 12 and an inability to concentrate.9, 8 In children, iron deficiency can significantly impair cognitive and motor development.13

References

1. Hassan, Tamer Hasan et al. "Impact of Iron Deficiency Anemia on the Function of the Immune System in Children." Ed. Esaki M. Shankar. Medicine 95.47 (2016): e5395. PMC. Web. 12 June 2018.

2. Peyrin-Biroulet L, et al. Guidelines on the diagnosis and treatment of iron deficiency across indications: a systematic review. Am J Clin Nutr. 2015;102(6):1585-94.

3. World Health Organisation. Worldwide prevalence of anaemia 1993-2005. 2008. Available at URL: http://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/43894/9789241596657_eng.pdf;jsessionid=9C613E2F4D481EDEB9DE07986AFCE0C7'sequence=1. Last accessed: June 2018.

4. Cappellini MD et al. Iron deficiency across chronic inflammatory conditions: International expert opinion on definition, diagnosis, and management. Am J Hematol. 2017 Oct;92(10):1068-1078.

5. Auerbach M, Adamson JW. How we diagnose and treat iron deficiency anemia. Am J Hematol. 2016;91(1):31-38.

6. Ebner N, von Haehling S. Iron deficiency in heart failure: a practical guide. Nutrients. 2013;5(9):3730-9. doi:10.3390/nu5093730.

7. Hercberg S, et al. Iron deficiency in Europe. Public Health Nutr. 2007;4(2b).

8. Patterson A et al. Iron deficiency, general health and fatigue: Results from the Australian Longitudinal Study on Women's Health. Qual Life Res. 2000;9:491-497.

9. Fernando B, et al. A guide to diagnosis of iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia in digestive diseases. World J Gastroenterol. 2009 Oct 7; 15(37): 4638-4643.

10. Favrat, B., et al. (2014). Evaluation of a single dose of ferric carboxymaltose in fatigued, iron-deficient women--PREFER a randomized, placebo-controlled study. PLoS One 9(4): e94217. eCollection 2014.

11. Cashman MW, Sloan SB. Nutrition and nail disease. Clin Dermatol. 2010;28(4):420-5.

12. Barton JC, et al. Pica associated with iron deficiency or depletion: clinical and laboratory correlates in 262 non-pregnant adult outpatients. BMC Blood Disord. 2010;10:9. doi:10.1186/1471-2326-10-9.

13. World Health Organisation. Nutritional anaemias: tools for effective prevention and control. 2017. Available at URL: http://www.who.int/nutrition/publications/micronutrients/anaemias-tools-prevention-control/en/. Last accessed: June 2018.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005728/en/

Contacts:

Media Relations

Nathalie Ponnier

Global Head Corporate Communications

+41 79 957 9673

media@viforpharma.com