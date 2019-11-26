Statement according to Article L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the "Autorité des Marchés Financiers"

Regulatory News:

La Française des Jeux (Paris:FDJ)

Listing place: Euronext Paris, Compartment A

ISIN: FR0012789667

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights November 25, 2019 191,000,000 289,508,341

About La Française des Jeux (FDJ)

FDJ is the historical and unique lottery operator in France, the #2 in Europe and #4 worldwide. It is also the main sports betting operator in France. FDJ offers a range of around 85 enjoyable, responsible games to the general public, both at points of sale and online: lottery games draw games (Loto, Euromillions, …) and instant games (Millionnaire, Cash, jeux Mission Patrimoine, Astro, Vegas, …) and sports betting (Parions Sport). FDJ's performances are driven by its portfolio of iconic brands, the largest proximity network in France, a growing market, investments, and a strategic innovation drive enhancing the appeal of its offer and distribution network. In 2018, with 25 million players and over 30,000 points of sale, FDJ collected €15.8 billion in stakes, contributed €3.5 billion to public finances and paid commissions of €785 million to its offline distribution network. FDJ is listed on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Compartment A FDJ.PA)

For further information, www.groupefdj.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005749/en/

Contacts:

La Française des Jeux (FDJ)