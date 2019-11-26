Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PU5K ISIN: FR0013451333 Ticker-Symbol: 1WE 
Tradegate
26.11.19
09:00 Uhr
21,750 Euro
-0,100
-0,46 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,500
21,610
09:09
21,560
21,620
09:09
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
LA FRANCAISE DES JEUX21,750-0,46 %