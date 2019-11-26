Regulatory News:

Elior (Paris:ELIOR) announces it has launched trials to test Nutri-Score, which is a first in the contract catering segment. Once it has undergone testing during the next few months at two Parisian sites, Nutri-Score will be gradually deployed in a maximum number of the Group's kitchens and corporate restaurants in France. For Elior, the aim is to offer everyone the possibility of choosing their meals based on the nutritional quality of the food and the method of preparation used. Further out, all Elior recipes will be evaluated according to their Nutri-Score before being proposed to the Group's guests.

Nutri-Score was created in 2016 under the aegis of the French public health agency, Santé Publique France, and based on the work of the team of Professor Serge Hercberg, president of the National Nutrition Health Program (PNNS). It meets the strong demand of consumers by providing information that is simple, readable and understandable to help them to choose foods of the best nutritional quality. Already displayed on the packaging of some 200 brands, particularly in supermarkets, Nutri-Score has never been used in the contract catering sector.

For this reason, Elior joined the project led by Professor Serge Hercberg and Doctor Chantal Julia of the Nutritional Epidemiology Research team within the context of the call for tender launched by the French Ministry of Health and Solidarity so that it could adapt Nutri-Score labeling for the meals prepared in its kitchens and served in its corporate restaurants. Elior's eagerness to inform its guests of the nutritional value of the meals it serves underscores the Group's pioneering position as a provider of healthy and tasty food.

"Nutri-Score is an extremely efficient and useful public health tool which gives everybody access to the nutritional information of all food products. It has been important to extend this labeling system to contract catering so that all diners have access to this information. I am very happy that Elior is involved in carrying out an in-depth study to test the feasibility of extending the Nutri-Score labeling system to collective catering and measure the efficiency of Nutri-Score on food choices," declared Professor Hercberg.

"Elior is the contract catering leader in France and is also present in Italy, Spain, the UK, the USA and India. Every day, we cater for more than 5 million guests around the world, which is an immense responsibility. This is why we strive to provide all of our guests with the healthiest and most balanced meals possible so that every meal is a moment of pleasure and offers a balanced diet. Because providing transparent information is key to helping our guests make their food choices, Elior aims to deploy Nutri-Score in as many of its kitchens and corporate restaurants in France as possible," said Philippe Guillemot, CEO of Elior Group.

In the coming weeks, Nutri-Score will be tested at two pilot sites. Elior and the teams of Professor Hercberg and Doctor Chantal Julia will assess the Nutri-Score calculation method based on the nutritional information of Elior's recipes. Thereafter, Nutri-Scores will be displayed on every appetizer, main dish and dessert then a series of consumer surveys will be carried out.

About Elior Group

Founded in 1991, Elior Group has grown into one of the world's leading operators in contract catering and support services. With strong positions in 6 countries, the Group generated €4,886 million in revenue in FY 2017-2018.

Our 109,000 employees feed over 5 million people on a daily basis in 23,500 restaurants on three continents, and offer services on 2,300 sites in France.

Elior Group has become a benchmark player in the business industry, education, healthcare and leisure markets.

Innovation and social responsibility are at the core of our business model. Elior Group has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact since 2004, reaching the GC Advanced Level in 2015.

For further information please visit our website at http://www.eliorgroup.comor follow us on Twitter (@Elior_Group)

eliorgroup.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191125005833/en/

Contacts:

Elior

Press contact

Inès Perrier ines.perrier@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)1 71 06 70 60

Investor relations

Kimberly Stewart kimberly.stewart@eliorgroup.com +33 (0)1 71 06 70 13