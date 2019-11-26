The 3D projector market is expected to post a CAGR of nearly 7% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

The education sector has witnessed substantial technological advances over the years. Emergence of technologies such as interactive whiteboards, flat-panel technology, touchscreen tablets, and other educational audio and video technology are among the key factors driving the growth of 3D projectors. In addition, educational institutions across the globe are deploying 3D projectors to make lessons more interactive compared to traditional projectors. The use of 3D projectors also enables the display of figures and diagrams with high clarity. Thus, growing adoption of 3D projectors in the education sector for enhancing the learning experience of students will drive the 3D projectors market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of laser projectors will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

3D Projector Market: Growing Popularity of Laser Projectors

Laser projectors are gaining immense traction in the market since they offer better quality and brightness when compared to lamp projectors and produce richer and precise colors. These projectors offer benefits such as efficiency, long life, speed, and noise reduction. The rising popularity of laser projectors has encouraged several vendors to provide laser technology in 3D projectors. For instance, one of the vendors Christie offers the Mirage 4KLH projector that is equipped with rack-mounted laser modules.

"Increase in launch of innovative products and the introduction of interactive projectors in education sector will have a significant impact on the growth of the 3D projectors market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

3D Projector Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the 3D projectors market by technology (DLP, LCD, and LCoS) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

The APAC region led the 3D projectors market in 2018, followed by North America, Europe, MEA, and South America respectively. The growth of the 3D projectors market share in APAC is attributed to factors such as the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in the film and education industry and rising spending on consumer electronics in emerging economies including India and China.

