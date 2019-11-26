BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Total Voting Rights

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ("the Company")

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Voting Rights and Capital (Article 15 Transparency Directive, DTR 5.6)



26 November 2019

5 pence

26 November 2019

Kevin Mayger

26 November 2019

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as atits issued share capital consisted of 175,614,773 Ordinary Shares ofeach (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share. As at, the Company held 17,397,069 ordinary shares in treasury.Shareholders should use as the denominator 175,614,773 for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.Contact:Company SecretaryBlackRock Investment Management (UK) LimitedDate: