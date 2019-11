Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Ltd - Dividend Announcement

For release on 26 November 2019

Schroder Real Estate Investment Trust Limited (the "Company")

DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT

The Company announces an interim dividend of 0.65 pence per share ('pps') for the period 1 July 2019 to 30 September 2019. The dividend payment will be made on 18 December 2019 to shareholders on the register as at 6 December 2019. The ex-dividend date will be 5 December 2019.

The dividend of 0.65 pps will be designated 0.35 pps as an interim property income distribution ('PID') and 0.30 pps as an interim ordinary dividend.

