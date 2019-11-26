

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 2.00 am ET Tuesday, the market research group Gfk is slated to release German consumer sentiment survey results for December. The forward-looking index is forecast to remain unchanged at 9.6.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro rose against the greenback, it was steady against the rest of major counterparts.



The euro was worth 119.99 against the yen, 1.0977 against the franc, 0.8540 against the pound and 1.1014 against the greenback at 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX