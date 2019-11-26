Lithuanian Government Bonds will be listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on November 27, 2019: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000670044 Securities maturity date 2026-11-27 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 25 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB001026A Coupon rate, % 0.1 Coupon payment dates 2020-11-27 2021-11-27 2022-11-27 2023-11-27 2024-11-27 2025-11-27 2026-11-27 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.