Verve Connect and UNISOC Sign Joint Partnership Agreement to Speed Up 5G

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC and Verve Connect, which trades under the IMO brand, have signed a long-term agreement to develop and use UNISOC's technology across a broad range of devices in Europe.

UNISOC is one of the world's leading suppliers specialising in 2G/3G/4G and 5G chipsets for mobile and IoT applications. Known for high quality and collaborative technical support for its products, UNISOC is planning to launch its new 5G chipset based on its Makalu technology platform in 2020.

Verve Connect has achieved strong success in the market with 4G routers and their robust UNISOC platform-based 4G smartphones and other mobile handsets. The company with its IMO branded devices works directly with a number of network carriers, MVNO's and retailers primarily within the UK.

Verve Connect with this new partnership is looking to build on current market successes in the UK on their 4G powered devices and become one of the key players across Europe in the "value" segment on 4G. It is also planned to drive democratisation and critical mass on 5G on a wider European footprint. UNISOC 5G chipset solution will power an exciting range of IMO 5G devices to be launched in 2020.

"Working with Verve Connect, a UK based company with strong R&D and production capabilities across Europe and China, enables us to align and deliver our technical solution more efficiently. UNISOC can develop at protocol level with Verve Connect for better performance with more effective time-scale and technical compliance for our carriers and other telco customers. With our customers accelerating re-farming spectrum to 4G and driving up 5G deployment, UNISOC is looking to strengthen our support to more vibrant and energetic enterprises like Verve Connect in 2020," said Eric Zhou, EVP, UNISOC.

Chris Edwards, CMO, Verve Connect commented: "The two businesses are planning to collaborate across R&D, product development and commercial positioning to ensure the devices are well targeted in the market. Further collaboration with UNISOC has been agreed to co-ordinate efforts on market facing activity and customer engagement initiatives. We are jointly bringing fresh energy to the connected world within the telecom industry. This partnership, along with the company's accreditation for CSR and quality standards by the Joint Audit Cooperative industry group supported by leading global carriers, will enable our strong growth in 2020."