YOFC Puts Sustainable Development High on the Agenda at WOFC 2019

CHARLOTTE, North Carolina, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable ("YOFC" or "the Company") (601869.SH, 06869.HK), a global leading optical fibre and cable provider, participated in the 2019 World Optical Fiber & Cable Conference (WOFC), a premier event that took place from November 18 to 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. During the event, Zhuang Dan, the Company's Executive Director and President, delivered a speech, addressing market trends and how players in the industry can work together to push ahead of the development of optical fiber cables.

Zhuang, alongside senior executives of Corning Inc. and Prysmian Group, shared his insights on the current status of China's 5G roll-out, and how YOFC develops high-quality products in an internet-of-everything era.

Zhuang said that the internet of everything lays the groundwork for the age of intelligence. "the ubiquitous optical fibre is needed to achieve connections among people and things, and constitutes neural network of IoE." he said.

In terms of China's 5G technology development, Zhuang said that the world's second economy is poised to usher in the 5G era with a large scale deployment from 2020 to 2021. China has seen a total of US$4.7 billion investment in 5G so far this year. In June, China's authorities issued its first batch of 5G licenses, and in November, the country's three major telecommunication operators launched 5G commercial service.

The plan for China's three major telecom operators, Zhuang said, is to set up 600,000 to 800,000 macro-stations in hundreds of cities in 2020, and deploy millions of macro-stations by 2027, which will drive Chinese fibre and cable market with good expectation in the long run.

While China sees a bright outlook in optical fiber development, uncertainties remain in the short term. Potential fluctuation factors to 5G fiber demands include co-building and network sharing among telecom operators, mounting investment pressure on 5G construction, as well as China Broadcast Network's (CBN) 5G investment strategy.

Dedicated to the development of optical fiber for 31 years, YOFC is a leading player in the field. The Shanghai- and Hong Kong-listed company also has one of the most complete industrial chains in the world, covering optical fiber and optical cable. It has built an industry ecosystem to promote all-optical network applications and has deployed key projects across China, such as an all-optical network park project in Huagong S&T Enterprise Park, Hubei.

About YOFC

Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable (YOFC) is a leading global provider of optical fiber perform, optical fiber and optical fiber cable. YOFC's products are widely installed and adopted by players in the telecommunications industry from over 70 countries and regions. Its principal products and solutions include customized specialty optical fibers and optical fiber cables, RF coaxial cables and accessories. YOFC also provides integrated systems, project design, and services. The company also serves players in industries such as Public utility, Transportation, Oil & Chemistry and Medication, among others. For more information, please visit: en.yofc.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1035718/YOFC.jpg