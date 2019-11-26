

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Intertek Group Plc (ITRK.L), a provider of quality and safety services, reported Tuesday that its four-month group revenue, from July to October, increased 7.9 percent to 1.04 billion pounds from last year's 968 million pounds. Revenue at constant exchange rate increased 4.5 percent.



Organic revenue growth was 7.1 percent, while organic revenue growth at constant exchange rate was 3.6 percent, driven by growth in all divisions.



In its trading update, the company reported 7.8 percent rise in products revenue, 10 percent rise in Resources revenue and 6.7 percent increase in Trade revenue.



Looking ahead, André Lacroix, Chief Executive Officer, said, '2019 will mark another year of continuous progress in revenue, margin and cash as we expect to deliver good organic revenue growth with solid margin progression at constant rates and strong cash conversion.'



The organic revenue growth at constant currency at the Group level in 2019 will be driven by good organic growth in all three divisions.



The company is scheduled to release its fiscal 2019 results on March 3, 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX