Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 633526 ISIN: GB0031638363 Ticker-Symbol: IT1 
Frankfurt
25.11.19
09:07 Uhr
63,94 Euro
+0,42
+0,66 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
62,94
64,32
09:20
62,90
64,22
09:20
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INTERTEK
INTERTEK GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC63,94+0,66 %