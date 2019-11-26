First-Ever Paramount Property in the Middle East is Now Open

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bringing the best of Hollywood's indulgent charm and glamor into the world of hospitality, Paramount Hotel Dubai has set the stage for its Avant Premiere before rolling out the red carpet in January 2020 for the grand opening. The hotel which is the first-ever Paramount property in the region is now welcoming guests.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8651751-avant-premiere-of-paramount-hotel-dubai/.

Ensuring the hotel's Avant Premiere is on top of the 'Box Office chart,' Director Wael Soueid says, "We are very excited to introduce extraordinary hospitality standards with Paramount Hotel Dubai. We have worked hard to design, deliver and detail the most memorable experiences with our ensemble of Executive Directors and Paramount Cast."

Bringing timeless Hollywood elegance to life, the concept has been developed by Paramount Pictures and embodies the very essence of the Californian Lifestyle. Located in Business Bay, Paramount Hotel Dubai curates and directs exquisite design, elevated service, stellar entertainment and premium dining.

The highly anticipated hotel houses 823 rooms and suites grouped into Scene and Stage Guest Rooms; Premiere Suites and Paramount Suites; and themed suites taking inspiration from Paramount Pictures movies. Brimming with history, stories and glamor, Paramount Hotel is a true blockbuster that features eight experiential dining concepts that promise an unparalleled culinary experience under the direction of Producer Culinary, Ezquiel Cardozo.

Paying homage to the historial magic of cinema is The Paramount Screening Room, a private cinema, time capsule and a stage for live entertainment acts with a side of light gourmet bites and bubbles.

Pacific Groove is a Californian bar and restaurant that offers a culinary curation of sizzling grilled seafood, woodfired steaks, fresh salads and a Raw bar. Flashback is the surreptitious speakeasy bar & lounge that serves custom cocktails by craft mixologists in an intimate Hollywood setting, complete with moving classic posters and two private rooms.

The Cheat is an exceptionally unique Paramount Chocolate Lab; along with an all-day dining restaurant, The Stage; an artisan Café and bakery, The Craft Table; L lobby lounge & café; and pool lounge including Malibu Deckand Californian street food trailer.

The hotel also features exciting elements such as immersive video walls in the lobby, PAUSE Spa and a Fitness Center, state of the art meetings and events facilities as well as their signature co-working Work/Play suites.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031072/Paramount_Hotel_Dubai.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1031071/Paramount_Hotel_Dubai_Logo.jpg

