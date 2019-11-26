OANDA strengthens leadership team

Names Mark Chesterman Head of Trading; Kurt vom Scheidt Chief Operating Officer

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services and currency data and analytics, OANDA Global Corporation has further strengthened its leadership team with two key appointments designed to help the firm execute its aggressive growth plans in the coming years.

With an extensive background in global capital markets and foreign exchange, Mark Chesterman has been named Head of Trading, responsible for leading the global trading team, quantitative analytics and research groups from the firm's London office. A 14-year veteran with IG Markets, Chesterman held a variety of positions throughout his tenure including Head of FX and Futures, however most recently he served as Chief Operating Officer with Stater Global Markets.

Chesterman will report directly into Kurt vom Scheidt, who has accepted the newly-created role of Chief Operating Officer. Originally hired as Chief Product Officer earlier this year, vom Scheidt will now lead the Trading, Product Management, Financial Risk, Business Operations and Solutions for Business teams, playing a pivotal role in supporting OANDA's continued growth in his expanded capacity.

Chief Executive Officer, Gavin Bambury, commented, "A seasoned professional with more than 30 years' experience in the financial services sector - not to mention first-hand experience of working at OANDA - Kurt was an obvious choice for the role of Chief Operating Officer. He is perfectly placed to help drive product improvements, oversee the trading infrastructure and manage financial risk. Meanwhile, Mark's deep-seated expertise and proven track record in the electronic trading industry will help ensure we continue to deliver institutional-grade execution and competitive pricing models for OANDA clients, all around the world."

Bambury continued, "Over the course of the coming months, we will continue to strengthen the OANDA team with a series of strategic hires designed to help accelerate business performance, improve our customer trading experience and fuel company growth. OANDA has an exciting year planned for 2020, and we're fully committed to making sure we have the best possible talent in place to help us achieve our goals."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the firm provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in six of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.