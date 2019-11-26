

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pennon Group plc (PNN.L) reported pretax profit of 163.1 million pounds for the half year ended 30 September 2019 compared to 133.6 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 30.0 pence compared to 25.5 pence. Group underlying profit before tax was 143.7 million pounds, an increase of 0.8 percent compared with the prior half year. Adjusted earnings per share was 31.1 pence compared to 30.0 pence.



First-half period Group revenue declined by 4.6 percent to 712.4 million pounds.



For the first half, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 13.66 pence, an increase of 6.4 percent. The interim dividend will be paid on 3 April 2020 to shareholders on the register on 24 January 2020.



