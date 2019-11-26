Dialight's Next Generation GRP LED Linear Expands Upon Its Extensive High Performance Linear Portfolio For Harsh & Hazardous Applications

FARMINGDALE, New Jersey, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), the global leader in hazardous and industrial LED lighting innovation, launched its new SafeSite Glass Reinforced Polyester (GRP) linear form factor for the APAC and EMEA markets today.

This new LED fitting includes IECEx / ATEX Zone 2, 21 & 22 certification for the ultimate solution in hazardous applications including upstream and downstream oil and gas, petrochemical, mining and heavy manufacturing applications.

Long-life performance in the harshest conditions

Super easy to install, the fixture is available in 764mm and 1244mm lengths with a lumen output range of 2,785 - 5,750 lumens. Together with Dialight's industry-leading 10-year warranty, the GRP linear provides a reliable, low maintenance solution with triple the lifespan of fluorescents, even in the world's most demanding conditions.

"Dialight's new GRP linear represents another key advancement in engineering, safety and longevity for harsh and hazardous industrial environments," said Fariyal Khanbabi, Dialight Group Chief Executive.

"We are justifiably proud to be able to bring our expertise to the market with a superior solution that is optimised for long life in challenging environments and offers one of the widest ambient temperature ranges on the market."

Designed from the ground up and featuring Dialight's exclusive in-house designed power supply and thermal management system, the SafeSite GRP LED Linear can withstand ambient temperatures between -40°C up to +65°C. The durable, corrosion resistant GRP housing material has excellent structural, thermal and chemical resistance properties.

Designed with Workplace Safety in Mind

The SafeSite GRP LED linear is impact resistant and rated IK08. It is also IP66/67 rated making it impervious to water and dust.

This new offering from Dialight also provides optional emergency backup with field-selectable durations of 60, 90 & 180 minutes to allow end users to easily conform with local regulations for minimum EM durations for egress lighting purposes.i

Additional safety features include four stainless steel retention tabs, an optional wire guard accessory, a wildlife, eco-friendly amber solution and a green shower safe and eye wash station option. Unlike conventional fluorescents, this product does not contain harmful toxins such as mercury.

Future-Ready

The new SafeSite GRP Linear range is controls-enabled, offering DALI 1.0 / 2.0 as standard across the range and is dimmable from 100% down to 5% to provide greater efficiency and energy savings.

Wireless connectivity future proofs your lighting installation, enabling automation and control of your lighting system immediately or at a later date.

From sub zero temperatures of the north sea to the scorching heat of the Australian outback, the SafeSite GRP linear is the ultimate lighting solution in harsh and hazardous environments.

The new SafeSite GRP Linear is now available. To learn more about the GRP and Dialight's other market-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.Dialight.com

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE:DIA) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil.www.dialight.com.

i For full specifications, visit www.Dialight.com.