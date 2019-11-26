

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK food producer Cranswick plc (CWK.L) reported Tuesday that its first-half profit before tax grew 11.3 percent to 47.4 million pounds from last year's 42.6 million pounds. Earnings per share grew up 10.2 percent to 73.2 pence from 66.4 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before tax was 46.4 million pounds, compared to 44.8 million pounds last year. Adjusted earnings per share were 71.6 pence, compared to 70.0 pence a year ago.



Adjusted group operating profit was 47.4 million pounds, up 5.6 percent from 44.9 million pounds a year ago.



Revenue grew 7.1 percent to 770.0 million pounds from last year's 719.2 million pounds. On a like-for-like basis, revenue went up 5.4 percent.



Further, the company announced that interim dividend is being increased by 5.0 percent from last year to 16.7 pence per share. The dividend will be paid on January 24, to Shareholders on the register at the close of business on December 13.



Looking ahead, Adam Couch, Cranswick's Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I remain confident that continued focus on the strengths of our business ...will support the further successful development of Cranswick over the near and longer term.'



