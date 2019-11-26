

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's retail sales fell in October, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.



Retail sales fell 0.2 percent month-on-month in October, after remaining unchanged in September. In August, sales increased 0.3 percent.



Sales of clothing and other goods fell 2.7 percent from the previous month, and sales of food and other groceries fell 0.1 percent. Meanwhile, sales of other consumables rose 0.2 percent.



On a year-on-year basis, retail sales rose 1.2 percent in October, following a 0.1 percent increase in the previous month.



In the three months to October, retail sales climbed 0.4 percent compared to a 0.1 percent decrease in the same period last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX