PharmaVentures Strengthens its M&A and Fundraising Capabilities with the Appointment of a New Managing Director, Mark Andrews

OXFORD, England, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaVentures is pleased to announce the appointment of Mark Andrews as a Managing Director. Prior to joining PharmaVentures, Mark was a core member of the Corporate Finance M&A Life Science sector team at BDO in London, where he worked with clients especially in the outsourced pharma services and medical devices sectors.

Previously Mark was at Inventages, the Corporate VC of Nestle, based in both Switzerland & London. During this time, he managed numerous life science investments and took positions on the boards of, or took up board observer rights for, the vast majority of portfolio companies. Prior to that he was at DEWB Venture Capital in Jena, Germany. His experience spans across the investment cycle, from sourcing through investment negotiation to hands-on portfolio management, driving towards exit negotiation.

Fintan Walton, PhD, Chief Executive of PharmaVentures, said: "We are delighted to welcome Mark to PharmaVentures. He has an impressive track record in life science investments and dealmaking. His wealth of experience will add significant value to our clients in their M&A and fundraising activities."

