C-Quence and Cytora Collaborate to Transform Mid-market Insurance

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- C-Quence, the Digital MGA, and Cytora, the API platform for commercial insurance, are joining forces to turbocharge innovation in Commercial Property & Casualty (P&C) underwriting.
C-Quence will launch its P&C suite in January using Cytora's Property API to instantly connect hundreds of property, location and other data attributes to each P&C submission to gain a more complete view of risk. This, together with other data sources, will feed into the sophisticated algorithms that underpin C-Q Elements, C-Quence's technology-enabled underwriting and transaction platform.
This means that Brokers can expect a similar experience for P&C that they currently enjoy with C-Quence's Financial Lines products, namely:
- significantly fewer underwriting questions
- fast, efficient turnaround with quote to bind in minutes
- fast handling of referrals in minutes not days
- early notification of any declinatures during quotation process
- accurate setting of terms and price for every risk based on quality data enriched by Cytora
- drastically reduced transaction costs
Jacqueline McNamee, C-Quence CEO, explains: "This is a weighty partnership between two organisations that have a similar ambitious vision for the future of Commercial Insurance. Individually we are both making a difference. By combining our considerable capabilities we are confident of accelerating long needed transformation in our industry, helping brokers to place risk more easily and providing a more efficient trading experience."
Richard Hartley, Cytora CEO, said: "Our partnership with C-Quence marks an important step in the digitisation of mid-market insurance. Cytora was built to make it easier for companies like C-Quence to reinvent the status quo, embracing technology to build better customer experiences and a better understanding of risk. We believe C-Quence is going to drive significant positive change across the industry, we have been working with them closely for some time, and it's a pleasure to announce this partnership."
Notes to editors
About C-Quence
C-Quence and C-Quence Insurance Solutions are trading names of C-Quence Technologies Limited which is an appointed representative of Ambant Underwriting Services Limited, a company authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under firm reference number 597301 to carry on insurance distribution activities. C-Quence Technologies Limited is registered in England and Wales company number 11102933. Registered office at 1 Adam Street, London, WC2N 6LE.
About Cytora
Cytora transforms underwriting for commercial insurance. Using the Cytora platform, insurers can underwrite more accurately and efficiently and deliver fairer prices to their customers.
Cytora is a trusted partner to global insurers, backed by leading venture capital, and supported by builders of some of the world's most successful technology companies.
