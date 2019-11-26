

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors awaited further clarity on the U.S.-China trade talks.



Earlier today, China's Commerce Ministry said in a brief notice that Vice Premier Liu He spoke with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and agreed to continue talks on the Phase 1 deal.



Meanwhile, German consumer confidence is set to improve in December, survey data from market research group GfK showed.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to 9.7 points, as expected, from 9.6 in November.



Both economic and income expectations showed a marked increase, while propensity to buy remained at a high level despite marginal losses.



'The exceptionally high levels of consumer confidence among German consumers have significantly contributed to preventing a recession in Germany in the third quarter,' Rolf Bürkl, consumer expert at GfK, said.



The benchmark DAX was down 6 points at 13,240 after gaining 0.6 percent on Monday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX