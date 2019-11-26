Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0MQV8 ISIN: US2473617023 Ticker-Symbol: OYC 
Tradegate
26.11.19
08:00 Uhr
50,96 Euro
-0,21
-0,41 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
DJ Transportation
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
50,97
51,37
10:57
50,94
51,34
10:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DELTA AIR LINES
DELTA AIR LINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTA AIR LINES INC50,96-0,41 %