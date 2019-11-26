TwentyFour Income Fund - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: TWENTYFOUR INCOME FUND LIMITED

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer X

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: by means of a court-sanctioned scheme of arrangement, a merger of Miton Group plc and Premier Asset Management Group plc completed on 15th November, 2019. As a consequence, the regulated subsidiaries of those two firms are now wholly-owned subsidiaries of Premier Miton Group plc; namely Premier Fund Managers Limited (FRN 143097), Miton Asset Management Limited (FRN 115241) and Miton Trust Managers Limited (FRN 220241). X

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name PREMIER MITON GROUP PLC

City and country of registered office (if applicable) London, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 15/11/2019

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 25/11/2019

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.11% N/A 7.11% 504,714,809