A Chinese business delegation of 22 enterprises is visiting Pakistan to communicate with local government officials and companies, seeking more cooperation opportunities under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). The delegation composed of companies from various sectors including environmental protection, agriculture, infrastructure construction, information technology, logistics and healthcare visited northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on Monday and is expected to visit Lahore, Karachi and Gwadar in the following days of the week.

