Oculoplastic Surgery Market Worth $11.0 Billion by 2026 | CAGR: 5.72%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global oculoplastic surgery market size is expected to reach USD 11.0 billion by 2026, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is anticipated to register a 5.72% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the rising geriatric population, increasing number of oculoplastic surgical procedures, and technological advancements in the medical aesthetics industry. Furthermore, increasing patient awareness and rising disposable income are also fueling the growth. Factors such as the rising disposable income, standard of living, social media influence, and awareness among people are anticipated to bode well for the growth.
Key suggestions from the report:
- North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the presence of favorable reimbursement policies, presence of key players, and supportive government initiatives
- By procedure, eyelid segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. In 2015, over 1,264,702 eyelid surgeries were performed globally
- Browlift and forehead lift segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to high adoption of this surgery
- Some of the key companies in the oculoplastic surgery market are Integra Life Sciences; Anthony Product, Inc.; Sklar Surgical Instruments; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Blink Medical Ltd.; Bolton Surgical Ltd.; Integra Life Sciences; and Karlz Storz. These players are focusing on new product launches to introduce advanced services
Read 110 page research report with ToC on "Oculoplastic Surgery Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Procedure (Eyelid, Face Lift, Brow Lift, Orbital Pediatric), By End Use (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2026' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/oculoplastic-surgery-market
According to the results from a survey conducted by the American Academy of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery (AAFPRS), social media has massive impact on aesthetics, especially in the way consumers perceive and project themselves. The survey results highlighted that 55% of facial plastic surgeons consulted patients who wanted to look better in selfies in 2017, showing a 13% increase from the previous year.
With a wide range of oculoplastic surgery procedures available in the market, more people are willing to undergo such treatment due their affordability and feasibility. Furthermore, rising medical tourism and better reimbursement policies are also boosting the market growth. According to the Journal of Medicine, the number of medical tourists to all countries was estimated to be 14 million to 16 million in 2017. The medical tourism market is anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period, which is expected to bode well for the overall market for oculoplastic surgery.
Grand View Research has segmented the global oculoplastic surgery market based on procedure, end use, and region:
- Oculoplastic Surgery Procedure Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Eyelid Surgery
- Face Lift
- Brow Lift & Forehead Lift
- Pediatric Oculoplastic surgery
- Orbital Surgery
- Oculoplastic Surgery End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Oculoplastic Surgery Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2026)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
