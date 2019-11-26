Jadestone Energy Inc.: Jadestone Energy Inc Announces Holding(s) in Company

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) X

Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Premier Miton Group Plc

Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd

Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd

Premier Asset Management Limited

Premier Investment Group Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd 1.51% 1.51%

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Company Limited

Miton Asset Management Limited 6.30% 6.30%

Premier Miton Group plc

Miton Group plc

Miton Group Service Company Limited

Miton Holdings Limited

Miton Trust Managers Limited

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder N/A

The number and % of voting rights held N/A

The date until which the voting rights will be held N/A