Bands For Hire Ltd Announce £25k Investment in Young Musicians as Part of Their New Artist Development Program

STAMFORD, England, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bands For Hire Ltd, a leading live music agency, is now accepting applications for it's brand new Artist Development Program. The program is open to ambitious singers and musicians looking to further their careers in musical performance. It offers financial investment, professional guidance, studio time and opportunities to perform at events all over the UK, including private and corporate events.

Founder Adam Mezzatesta built the agency in 2011 from the ground up, and has since taken it from strength to strength. The company's client list features numerous high-profile organisations, including Google, IBM, Adobe, Bauer Media, Deloitte, BBC, News UK, Amazon, British Airways and SKY.

Bands For Hire relocated to their new premises in Stamford at the beginning of 2019, where it continues to expand its business. The agency is now home to over 400 live acts, who between them perform at over 3,000 events a year across the country.

As a musician himself, Adam has a sound understanding of the needs of both Bands For Hire's clients and its acts, maintaining a personable and professional approach that's earned his agency over 300 5-star reviews.

"One of the most rewarding aspects of running the agency is discovering young talent and developing new acts - with such uncertainty in the music industry, it's vital for musicians to ensure they have a regular stream of income from performing."

You can find out more about Bands For Hire at https://www.bandsforhire.net or apply to join the Artist Development Program at https://www.bandsforhire.net/adp.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1034444/Bands_for_Hire.jpg