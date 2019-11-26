

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices edged up slightly on Tuesday to extend gains from the previous session after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a phase one trade deal between the two countries.



Benchmark Brent crude edged up 0.2 percent to $62.73 a barrel, after having risen 0.4 percent on Monday. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 0.3 percent at $58.20.



Earlier today, China's commerce ministry said that Vice premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator, held a call with his U.S. counterparts on core issues and that both sides agreed to keep in touch over 'remaining issues' for a 'phase one' trade deal.



'Both sides discussed resolving core issues of common concern, reached consensus on how to resolve related problems (and) agreed to stay in contact over remaining issues for a phase one agreement,' according to an online statement.



Trade tensions between the world's two largest economies have dragged on for 16 months, with the two sides imposing billions of dollars in tariffs on each other's goods. Additional tariffs on Chinese exports to the U.S. are set to go into effect on Dec. 15.



On the supply side, the OPEC meeting is scheduled to take place on December 5 in Vienna and it is expected that output cuts will be extended until mid-2020.



The American Petroleum Institute (API), an industry group, will unveil inventory data for the latest week later in the day while the weekly report from the Energy Information Administration is due on Wednesday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX