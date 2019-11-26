As from November 27, 2019, unit rights issued by Botnia Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until December 9, 2019. Instrument: Botnia Exploration Holding AB unit rights ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOTX UR ----------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511979 ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185837 ----------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------- As from November 27, 2019 paid subscription units (BTU) issued by Botnia Exploration Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Botnia Exploration Holding AB paid subscription units ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: BOTX BTU ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013511987 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 185838 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick size Table: MiFID II tick size table ----------------------------------------------------------------------- Mic Code: SSME ----------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 80 59.