Dairy Herd Management Market Size Worth $3.8 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global dairy herd management market size is expected to reach USD 3.8 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Rising awareness among dairy farm owners toward improvement and optimization of production methods to decrease operational cost is anticipated to drive the market.

Increasing global population and changing dietary habits are increasing demand for milk and milk products. The per capita income of individuals is increasing and as a result, they are spending more on foods that are rich in proteins, carbohydrates, and other vital nutrients. Milk and milk products being a major source of protein, their demand is expected to rise in the upcoming years. In order to cater to this increasing demand, farmers are upgrading manual operations to automated ones, such as waste and environment management, and increasing usage of mobile apps for managing cattle and dairy production.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market is anticipated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.6% over the forecast period, on account of growing emphasis of end users on improvement and optimization of dairy operations

By product, milk management systems are anticipated to exhibit steady growth through 2025 thanks to increasing adoption and deployment in dairy farms

On the basis of end user, large-scale farms will register higher growth compared to cooperative, small, and medium scale ones owing to associated cost of installation of such solutions

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth over the forecast period owing to changing preference of dairy farm owners toward automation in the industry. Moreover, favorable government initiatives to increase production in countries such as China and India are expected to boost the market

The dairy herd management market is fragmented in nature. Major players include DeLaval, Inc.; GEA Group AG; Lely Holding S.A.R.L .; and Zoetis Inc.

Read 83 page research report with ToC on "Dairy Herd Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type, By End User (Small-scale, Large-scale, Cooperative Farms), By Region, Competitive Landscape, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/dairy-herd-management-market

The dairy industry has been lagging behind, as compared to other industrial sectors, in the adoption of robots. This can be attributed to limited knowledge about the technology and low per capita income of dairy farm owners. However, there is a wide range of potential applications of robotics in this industry. Milking robots or automatic milking systems are one of the effective and successful applications of robotics in this space. Robotic milking refers to extraction of milk from dairy animals without human labor. The implementation of automated systems in this industry is expected to boost the market.

Advanced software and hardware components such as temperature controllers and behavior monitoring cameras and sensors used in dairy herd management have minimal error probability. Use of these components in combination with integrated historical database helps in improving production output. Advantages of dairy herd management during calving and pregnancy, such as health and behavior monitoring and medication tracking, are also expected to support market growth in the upcoming years.

However, manufacturers have struggled to integrate these health-related operational improvements into mainstream dairy farming practices. While attempts were made in the past to introduce new these technologies, small-scale farmers have been skeptical to use new technologies and have rejected the same. This arises from an orthodox mindset or focus on buying new livestock to increase production rather than investing in new technology.

The large-scale end-user segment has been dominating the market and is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period on account of higher rate of adoption. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding its cost benefits over traditional management techniques, coupled with rising labor cost, is expected to boost the market in the upcoming years. Growing competition trends have also led farm owners globally to install innovative solutions that help them attain operational efficiency. However, high initial investments inclusive of expensive consulting fees, major infrastructural developments, and advanced controllers and equipment, combined with low awareness among end users are expected to restrain the market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global dairy herd management market on the basis of product type, end user, and region:

Dairy Herd Management Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Milk Management Systems



Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems



Breeding Management



Animal Waste Management Systems



Others

Dairy Herd Management End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

Small-scale Dairy Farms



Large-scale Dairy Farms



Cooperative Dairy Farms

Dairy Herd Management Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



U.K.





Germany





France



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



Middle East & Africa

