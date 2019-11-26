Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Broker sieht über 300% Potential
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.11.2019 | 11:43
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Income Growth Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, November 26

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

HEADLINE: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors have declared a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 March 2020 of 2.5p per Ordinary Share payable on 27 December 2019 to Ordinary Shareholders on the register on 6 December 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 5 December 2019. This dividend reflects the Directors' intention for the total dividends for the year to grow at above the rate of inflation.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
26 November 2019

© 2019 PR Newswire