With effect from November 27, 2019, the subscription rights in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue up until and including December 4, 2019. Instrument: Subscription rights ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OP TR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460359 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185835 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- With effect from November 27, 2019, the paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be quoted on the list for Equity rights. Quotation will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares ---------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: OP BTA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0013460367 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 185836 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares /1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size / no: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC Code: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB