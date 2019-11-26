Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A114R2 ISIN: SE0005095601 Ticker-Symbol: 7O4 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
08:04 Uhr
0,250 Euro
-0,008
-2,91 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OSCAR PROPERTIES
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OSCAR PROPERTIES HOLDING AB0,250-2,91 %