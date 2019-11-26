Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
WKN: A2DWL3 ISIN: AU000000PLL5 Ticker-Symbol: PL4 
Tradegate
25.11.19
13:38 Uhr
0,065 Euro
-0,005
-6,59 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,065
0,074
12:27
0,065
0,076
08:00
Firmen im Artikel
PIEDMONT LITHIUM LTD0,065-6,59 %