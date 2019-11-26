Onfido, the award-winning global identity verification platform, today announced a partnership with b-sharpe, a leading Swiss company in online currency exchange, to provide a better sign up experience to its users when verifying identities on their platform. Onfido's AI-powered identity verification technology allows b-sharpe to drastically accelerate its customer onboarding while remaining financially compliant.

b-sharpe, which has processed more than 1 billion Swiss Francs worth of transactions and has nearly 14,000 customers, offers a simple, fast and effective currency exchange solution for companies and individuals. Thanks to its intuitive interface and competitive and transparent pricing scheme, b-sharpe considerably simplifies foreign exchange transactions and allows its customers to make on average 70% savings compared to traditional players.

By integrating Onfido's AI-powered ID verification service, b-sharpe customers are able to sign up, confirm their identity and finalize their registration in 10 minutes, and be granted an active account in less than 24 hours. To do this they simply take a selfie and a photo of their identity document; Onfido first checks that the government ID seems genuine, and then matches it to the user's face. This ensures the person presenting the identity is its legitimate owner, and is physically present.

"We decided to go with Onfido as we needed a powerful ID validation solution to reinforce our mobile-first strategy and customer-centric digital service platform," said Jean-Marc Sabet, CEO and founder of b-sharpe. "Onfido's AI-powered service not only speeds up our customer onboarding but provides a seamless branded experience for our customers that results in increased conversion rates for our business."

"In today's digital age, consumers increasingly appreciate access to transparent currency exchange rates for their global money transactions," said Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder at Onfido. "We understand this challenge and it is why we are excited to partner with b-sharpe, to deliver a frictionless experience to their users, while maintaining financial compliance."

About Onfido

Onfido is building the new identity standard for the internet. Our AI-based technology assesses whether a user's government-issued ID is genuine or fraudulent, and then compares it against their facial biometrics. That's how we give companies like BBVA, Zipcar and Bitstamp the assurance they need to onboard customers remotely and securely. Our mission is to create a more open world, where identity is the key to access.

About b-sharpe

b-sharpe is the Swiss online currency exchange company. Based in Geneva, b-sharpe helps people and companies manage their currency needs in a fast, fair and friendly way. b-sharpe takes the guesswork out of currency management for individuals and business, thanks to its simple interface and transparent, affordable fee structure.

b-sharpe is a financial intermediary regulated by the OAR-G which is itself affiliated with FINMA, the Federal Supervisory Authority of Swiss Financial Markets. The fintech has signed a strategic partnership with a major Swiss group, the cooperative Migros Genève.

