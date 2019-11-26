Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 26.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 618 internationalen Medien
Kursziel 2,70 $ - Analysten katapultieren Underdog in neue Sphären
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MMEV ISIN: US00766T1007 Ticker-Symbol: E6Z 
Frankfurt
26.11.19
11:09 Uhr
38,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AECOM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AECOM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,800
39,000
12:20
38,800
39,000
10:50
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AECOM
AECOM Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AECOM38,8000,00 %